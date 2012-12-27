Nyack playhouse accepting kids for musical theater classes

Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack is now enrolling students for its On-Stage for Musical Theater Winter Session classes that begin in January. The enrollment deadline is Jan. 14 with students enrolled by Dec. 31 receiving a $25 early bird discount.

Taught by a faculty of theater professionals, the playhouse offers three programs: a Junior Class for ages 8 and 9 that begins on Jan. 24; an Intermediate Class for ages 10 and 11, beginning Jan. 16, and the Advanced Class for ages 12 to 14, beginning Jan. 21.

Students attend one day a week from 4 to 6 p.m. for 10 weeks. Each session concludes with two Saturday performances "On Stage" at Elmwood's intimate theater in Nyack.

On-Stage for Musical Theater is a noncompetitive program where every student has lines to say and solo lines to sing. No auditions are required to attend, but classes are limited in size. For more information or an application, call 845-429-4541.

Elmwood Playhouse, a community theater since 1947, is located at 10 Park St. in Nyack.