Nyack playhouse seeks end-of-year donations for matching funds

A friend of Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack has offered to match up to $25,000 of all donations made to the theater by the end of day Monday .

To date, Elmwood Playhouse, a community theater in Nyack since 1947, has received more than $10,000 with commitments for another $5,000.

The donated funds will be used to help renovate Elmwood Playhouse's century-old building.

For more information on donating call 845-353-1313 or write elmwoodplayhouse@aol.com. To find out more about Elmwood Playhouse, go online at elmwoodplayhouse.com