NYC challenges new federal flood maps

New York City is challenging proposed new federal flood maps that call for doubling the number of properties covered.

"Climate change continues to be the challenge of our generation and conveying this risk accurately is paramount," Dan Zarrilli, director of the Mayor's Office of Recovery and Resiliency, has said in a letter.

If the de Blasio administration's challenge succeeds, thousands of homeowners' insurance rates would not go up.

According to an analysis by the city that forms the basis of the de Blasio administration's appeal, the Federal Emergency Management Agency overstated the elevation of the 100-year floodplain in New York City. The city faults the federal government's statistical modeling.

If the city wins its appeal, about 26,000 buildings and 170,000 people would be removed. The flood plain would be reduced by about 2.5 feet or 35 percent, which is based on a 100-year plan.

The city's paperwork was submitted by Friday. During the appeals process, the status will stay in effect.

Superstorm Sandy in 2012 ravaged large parts of the city and Long Island.