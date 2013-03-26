NYC venues befitting a prince like Harry

There are tons of places that Prince Harry can check out when he visits the New York area. Here are some of the venues that would fit his best interests and not hurt his royal reputation.

Tea & Sympathy

108 Greenwich Ave.

Harry can enjoy some great fish and chips at this West Village restaurant that specializes in British entrees and desserts.

Madame Tussauds

Harry can hang with wax figures of his brother and sister-in-law at the Times Square museum. A wax figure of his late mother is also on display.

Kensington Stables

51 Caton Pl., Brooklyn

Since he took a tumble playing polo at Governor's Island three years ago, Harry may want to try for a safe ride at Prospect Park.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space museum

Having served in the British Army, Harry might be interested in takinga peek at some of America's finest military equipment and vehicles including the Enterprise space shuttle. He's been to the Intrepid before, but it's worth multiple visits.