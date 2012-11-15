NYPD: Body found under Far Rockaway boardwalk

News

NYPD detectives are on scene investigating the body found on Far Rockaway. (Nov. 15, 2012)

A New York City Parks Department employee found a body while cleaning debris under the boardwalk in Far Rockaway, Queens, early Thursday, the NYPD said.

Police did not say whether the victim was a man or woman -- and said details were still emerging.

It also was not clear whether the victim died as a result superstorm Sandy.

The boardwalk area where the body was found is located south of Seagirt Boulevard near Beach 13th Street -- almost directly across from Silver Point County Park and Atlantic Beach and just west of the Atlantic Beach Bridge.

