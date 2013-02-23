NYPD seeks 6 in possible bias attack on subway

The NYPD is looking for a group of six men and women who allegedly assaulted and spewed anti-gay slurs at two men on a Manhattan subway train earlier in the week, officials said Friday.

The group of three men and three women assaulted the men who got on a downtown number 2 train at 125th Street about 6:05 p.m. Monday and were standing in the subway car while eating some food, according to the NYPD hate crimes task force.

One of the women in the group began taking pictures of the two men, police said, and, after one of them asked her why she was taking photographs, replied "feed your face, ----," using an anti-gay slur. A melee followed in which all of the assailants joined in and made derogatory comments about the couple's sexual orientation, leaving one of the assaulted men with a cut over his right eye, police said.

When the train stopped at 96th Street, the uninjured man got out and told police at the station about the incident. The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

The hate crime unit is treating the incident as a possible bias attack. Police Friday put out sketches of two of the suspects. The female was described as having a light complexion and wearing gray sweatpants while the male is dark-skinned and was wearing a blue jacket, investigators said. Both suspects, as well as the other four attackers, are believed to be in their 20s.

Police ask that anyone with information contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.