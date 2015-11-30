Obama in Paris pays respects to victims in stop at Bataclan

PARIS -- President Barack Obama landed in Paris just before midnight yesterday and his motorcade took an unexpected route along the Seine. He rode past the Eiffel Tower, the French Assembly building, the Bastille. Then, he arrived at the Bataclan.

The American president strode purposefully toward the shuttered French concert hall where terrorists wrought so much horror.

Obama, French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walked side by side to a makeshift memorial. Each added a single white rose to the collection of remembrances.

The three bowed their heads for a long moment of silence. And then Obama was gone, ready to turn his focus to the climate change conference. -- AP