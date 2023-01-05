Oberacker is sworn in for second term

Jan. 5—State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, took the oath of office Wednesday for his second state Senate term. He was sworn in on the floor of the state Senate in Albany on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

"As we begin the 2023 legislative session we are faced with serious challenges across our state," Oberacker said in a media release. "We are losing people at a record pace, inflation is wreaking havoc on household budgets, and public safety concerns are widespread. Real change is needed in Albany and I will be advancing policies that will lead to new opportunities for those who live and work in the 51st Senate District and throughout New York."

Oberacker also received his committee assignments for the new session. He will serve as ranking Republican of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse and the Senate Committee on Transportation. He will also serve on the Senate standing committees on education, finance, higher education, and labor, according to the release.

Regarding his assignment as ranking member of the Committee on Transportation, Oberacker said, "Representing one of the largest senate districts in the state gives me a first-hand understanding of many of our transportation deficiencies. Infrastructure needs are paramount to improving our economy and public safety. I look forward to bringing these concerns to the forefront, and working with local government and highway officials to improve our roads, bridges, and railways."

Regarding his assignment as ranking member of the Committee on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse, Oberacker said, "Heroin and opioid abuse have inflicted a great deal of pain on individuals and families in recent years. The COVID pandemic left even more people in need of help with addictions of all types and the rising influx of Fentanyl has further elevated this health crisis. We need to ensure those in need are able to access and receive the appropriate services."

Oberacker's 51st Senate District includes Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Sullivan counties, and the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, Greene, Guilford, Norwich and Oxford and the city of Norwich in Chenango County. The district also includes parts of Broome and Ulster counties.

