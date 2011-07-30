Off the Wall: Happy 30th birthday, MTV

Off the Wall doesn't trust any TV channel over 30.

I WANT MY MTV! The former MusicTV channel turns 30 Monday! And the celebration is on -- VH1 Classic. (Today's MTV is too busy with "Teen Mom.") Through three days of "MTV30 on VH1 Classic" (Saturday at 6 a.m. through Monday at midnight), they'll run iconic moments, memorable videos, VJ footage, shows like "Beavis and Butt-Head," promos and more -- including the very first hour of MTV from Aug. 1, 1981, unreeling Sunday at midnight. On VH1 Classic. Of course. Visit vh1classic.com.

MOVIE MANIA Compare and contrast: Before the debut of the Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp adaptation "The Tourist" (Saturday night at 9, Starz), watch the French original called "Anthony Zimmer" (Saturday night at 7:30, Starz Cinema) . . . Turner Classic Movies starts its annual Summer Under the Stars month, devoting 24 hours daily to a single performer, with Marlon Brando in "The Fugitive Kind" (Monday at 6 a.m.) . . . Joining host Morgan Spurlock on the weekly "50 Documentaries to See Before You Die" (Tuesday at 9 p.m., Current) are such acclaimed filmmakers as Errol Morris, Michael Moore and Diablo Cody. More at current.com/docs.

SOMETIMES THE TITLE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW Especially if the program is called "The Lady With 700 Cats" (Saturday night at 10, NatGeo Wild). It's a visit to California's largest no-cage, no-kill cat sanctuary. Photos at animals.national geographic.com/animals.

I WANT MY MTV 2 Matt Pinfield is back with a new run of the indie/emerging artists showcase "120 Minutes" (Saturday night at 1 a.m., MTV2), now airing late the last Saturday of each month. Watch new and old episodes at 120.mtv2.com.

WILFRED DOWN UNDER The new FX comedy fave is based on an Australian series also titled "Wilfred" (Sunday noon-4 p.m., IFC). Its entire first season gives us the chance to weigh them against each other. Jason Gann co-created and stars in both as the vindictive talking dog-suited dude. Series info at australiantelevision.net/wilfred.

SHARK WEEK GOES WILD! This year's 24th annual Shark Week on Discovery names comic Andy Samberg its Chief Shark Officer (CSO). It also presents seven new specials, starting with "Great White Invasion" (Sunday at 9 p.m.) on shores all over the world. Details at sharkweek.com.

FROM MADAM TO MACAWS Oh, Lord, you really can't make this stuff up. The hour special "Heidi Fleiss: Prostitutes to Parrots" (Sunday at 10 p.m., Animal Planet) "provides a never-before-seen look into Heidi's day-to-day life, where drugs and escorts have been replaced by birds and business," as the former Hollywood call-girl queenpin cares for more than 20 exotic macaw parrots. More at animal planet.com.

REALITY PREMIERES "Picker Sisters" (Tuesday at 10 and 10:30 p.m., Lifetime) crosses the country seeking rare designs for an eclectic L.A. store. "Truck Stop Missouri" (Wednesday at 10 p.m., Travel) chronicles the goings-on at the eatery, hotel, tattoo parlor and everything store that is a mammoth Midwest truck stop. "Whisker Wars" (Friday at 10 p.m., IFC) follows bearded Americans preparing for a global competition in Norway. All kinds of hair at ifc.com/whisker-wars.

SO YOU THINK YOU NEED MORE? Seasons 6-8 of the Fox hit "So You Think You Can Dance?" (Friday at 8 p.m., Ovation) start encoring, with exclusive extras of the participants discussing the competition's most emotional moments. Episodes will air at 8 p.m. Friday-Monday. More at ovationtv.com.