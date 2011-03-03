'Old-timer' firefighters are valuable

I would like to respond to "Firefighter payout doesn't make sense" [Letters, Feb. 27]. In my community's fire department, we have many senior members who are still active. To receive their pension credit each year, they still have to attend meetings, answer calls, etc.

Try sitting down with a firefighter who has 50 or 60 years in the department, and I'll bet you come away with a greater appreciation for their efforts. Don't take away their true worth by complaining about the money they receive, which is small. They have paved the way for others to continue to earn well into their 60s, if they so desire.

My dad is celebrating his 60th anniversary with the department this year, and his department appreciates all the "old-timers."

Laura Szenczewski

South Hempstead