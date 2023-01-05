One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Route 37

Jan. 5—WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 37 near the Watertown State Police station on Thursday evening, Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk, Jr. said.

The three vehicles involved in the crash had to be towed away from the scene.

Route 37 was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.

Pamelia Fire Department responded, along with North Pole Fire, Evans Mills Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance and state police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

___

(c)2023 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.