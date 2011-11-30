Online deal for ABC soap operas fall apart

Online deals for ABC soaps fall apart

he proposed online versions of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" were scrapped Wednesday, ending a chance for an "AMC" revival that could have arrived as early as January, reports Newsday's Verne Gay. Prospect Park, the company that hoped to shift both ABC soaps to the web, released a statement saying that it was unable to secure necessary financial backing and clear other hurdles. "All My Children" ended its 41-year-run in September, while the final episode of "OLTL" is set for Jan. 13. Several "AMC" cast members -- but not its iconic star Susan Lucci -- were on board for the soap's cyber version.