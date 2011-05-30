Ortiz's pinch-hit HR in ninth lifts Bosox

David Ortiz doesn't do a lot of pinch hitting, so it's rare for him to homer in that role. So rare, that the last time was his first home run with the Red Sox.

Eight years later, Big Papi did it again, going deep in the ninth inning against Jose Valverde to give first-place Boston a 4-3 win over the host Tigers Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The Tigers won the second game, 3-0, to earn a split. Justin Verlander (5-3) allowed four hits and walked two in 72/3 innings, throwing a career-high 132 pitches. Josh Beckett (4-2) lost for the first time since April 5, his season debut.

The loss ended a five-game streak by Boston, which has won 13 of its last 16.

Blue Jays 13, White Sox 4: Aaron Hill hit his first career grand slam and Corey Patterson added a two-run shot for host Toronto, which had a season-high 18 hits.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rays 7, Indians 0: Jeremy Hellickson (6-3) threw three-hit ball for seven innings for host Tampa Bay.

Angels 6, Twins 5: Erick Aybar had three hits and three RBIs, and Dan Haren (5-3) earned his first win since April 17. Host Minnesota dropped to a major league-worst 17-34.

Rangers 7, Royals 6: Mike Napoli scored the winning run on Elvis Andrus' two-out single in the bottom of the ninth.

Athletics 6, Orioles 4: Josh Willingham hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth for host Oakland, which completed its first three-game sweep of 2011.

Brewers 6, Giants 0: Yovani Gallardo (7-2) allowed four hits in eight innings to win his fifth straight start, and Milwaukee capped an 8-1 homestand. San Francisco fell into second place in the NL West, half a game behind Arizona. Giants trainer Dave Groeschner confirmed that catcher Buster Posey is out for the season after surgery to repair three torn ankle ligaments.

Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2: Xavier Nady hit a two-run double in the eighth for visiting Arizona, which has won 14 of 16 overall, including six straight road games.

Padres 5, Nationals 4: Ryan Ludwick's infield hit in the ninth handed host Washington its ninth defeat in 11 games.

Cardinals 4, Rockies 3: Kyle Lohse (7-2) went six innings, and Jon Jay backed him with a two-run homer in Denver.

Braves 2, Reds 1: Jair Jurrjens (7-1) lowered his NL-leading ERA to 1.51, and Martin Prado hit a two-run homer for host Atlanta. The Reds' Jay Bruce hit his NL-best 15th homer.

Dodgers 8, Marlins 0: Clayton Kershaw (6-3) pitched a two-hitter for the host Dodgers, who had a season-high 17 hits.AP