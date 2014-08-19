Oyster Bay boosts contract for sidewalk repairs by $2.5M

The Town of Oyster Bay at its board meeting last week increased a contract with Amityville-based LandTek Group by $2.5 million for concrete work.

The work primarily contemplated is for sidewalk work for private homeowners, Deputy Town Supervisor Leonard Genova said. The issue arises when a town inspector finds problems on the sidewalk.

“If it’s already there and they have a dangerous condition they have to replace it,” Genova said of stretches of sidewalk. “We’ve always had a sidewalk replacement program where they can sign up with us or do it themselves.”

The town charges the homeowner $100 per slab for the concrete work. The total cost for a slab, including any additional curb or sod work, averages $400, Genova said. The town pays for the difference, which it includes in its capital budget.

Town Supervisor John Venditto said that for residents, “It’s ridiculously cheap.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The town awarded LandTek the contract in 2011 for $1.5 million for sidewalk and parks work. The contract was for one year with options for four one-year extensions. Since then the town has increased the contract eight times for a total of $21 million, including last week’s increase. About $16 million of the funds were designated for residential sidewalk work, including about $4 million related to superstorm Sandy, and $5 million was for parks such as sidewalks and basketball courts, Genova said.