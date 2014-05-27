Oyster Bay Town waives parking, beach permit fees for Russian mission

OYSTER BAY

Parking, beaches free for Russian mission

The Russians are coming ... to the beach.

The Oyster Bay Town Board voted on May 20 to waive parking and beach permit fees for the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

"This is an annual request that we receive," town spokeswoman Marta Kane said. Russians love Oyster Bay's beaches, especially Tobay and Centre Island, Russian mission spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said in an email.

"Most of the Russian Mission to the UN staff enjoys the beaches," Zaytsev said. "In any beach facility we meet friendly and attentive people, so we are really thankful to the Oyster Bay authorities and residents for their hospitality."

Zaytsev said Russians enjoy the open waters and high-wave beach at Tobay while Centre Island offers nice walks, bicycle rides and restaurants.

Oyster Bay's policy goes back to Cold War days.

"It's one of those things we've done for decades as a sign of goodwill," Kane said.

The Russian government owns a Gold Coast mansion on Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove, and Kane said that ambassadors and their families have been enjoying Oyster Bay beaches since at least the 1960s -- a time when the property was owned by the Soviet Union.

Annual beach stickers for cars, which are available only to Oyster Bay residents, have a base fee of $60.

-- TED PHILLIPS



MASTIC BEACH

Parking enforcement distance shrinks

The Mastic Beach board of trustees has amended a village code to decrease the distance in which two-hour downtown parking will be enforced.

Code enforcement officers will issue citations for vehicles parked longer than allowed on Neighborhood Road between Commack and Mastic roads from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking was originally supposed to be enforced between Commack Road and Doris Drive when the board amended the code in March.

Parking will not be enforced on the south side of the road between Huguenot and Elder drives.

Mayor Bill Biondi on May 20 said the switch, made earlier this month, was due to the lack of businesses past Doris Drive. Biondi said many business owners previously complained about vehicles parking downtown for hours and, in some cases, all day, denying customers of those spots and affecting sales.

But other business owners have questioned whether two-hour parking is long enough for establishments such as hair salons, where it can take women longer to get their hair done. Biondi said parking in front of businesses such as salons won't be enforced. Village parking ticket fines start at $75.

-- DEON J. HAMPTON



BABYLON VILLAGE

Enroll for swimming, recreation programs

Registration is nearing for Babylon Village swimming and recreation programs. The village pool will open June 27 and remain open daily through Labor Day.

Preregistration for swimming lessons and pool passes is underway at Village Hall. Swimming lessons are $35 per season for children and $40 for adults. Family pool memberships are $80. Individual memberships are $50 for adults, $30 for children and $10 for seniors age 62 and older.

Registration for children's basketball, gymnastics and tennis programs will be held June 23, 25 and 26 at Village Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

The programs are free but open only to village residents. Some age restrictions apply.

-- NICHOLAS SPANGLER



NORTH BELLMORE

Get senior ID cards at library on June 5

The Town of Hempstead is bringing its Senior ID Card Program to the local public library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5.

The event will be hosted by Assemb. David McDonough (R-North Merrick), who asked Supervisor Kate Murray and Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad to bring the program to the library at 1551 Newbridge Rd.

McDonough, in a news release, called the ID card "a valuable item that all seniors should carry in their wallet."

Murray said the card, which will have detailed medical information, could help medical technicians treat the person named on it. She also said that many seniors have expressed interest "in this nondriver ID card as a useful tool to secure senior discounts."

The card can be gained at the library event. It is free, and no records are kept by the town once the card has been created, Murray said.

-- SID CASSESE



BROOKHAVEN

Shoreham laboratory declared historic site

The Town of Brookhaven has designated the Shoreham laboratory of inventor Nikola Tesla as a historic site.

The designation, approved unanimously by the town board on Thursday, will help the site's owners build a museum and seek state and federal recognition, supporters said.

Tesla, a Serbian-American who died in 1943, is widely credited with developing wireless technologies and inventing the induction motor, which enabled development of modern electrical grids. He spent about 12 years working at the site off state Route 25A known as Wardenclyffe before losing it in 1915 due to financial difficulties.

"Tesla was the one who started it all," said Jane Alcorn, president of the nonprofit Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, adding that the complex also is notable because it was designed by renowned architect Stanford White. "It is an important site in the history of science."

The nonprofit, which purchased the 16-acre property last year for $850,000, is raising up to $10 million to turn the complex into a museum honoring the scientist's work.

-- CARL MACGOWAN



HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Mobile center to offer free legal aid

State Sen. Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) plans to host a Mobile Legal Help Center to assist residents with free legal assistance on any number of issues.

The Mobile Legal Help Center is a partnership between the New York Legal Assistance Group and the New York State Courts' Access to Justice Program that provides free legal services to New Yorkers in need. The center is a mobile vehicle with private meeting rooms and technology inside that enables it to function as a full-service office.

The vehicle will be stationed in the parking lot across the street from Our Lady of Loretto Church, on 115 Greenwich Ave. in Hempstead Village, tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staffers will provide free legal assistance on issues related to foreclosure prevention, as well as family law involving domestic violence, orders of protection, contested/uncontested divorces, custody, visitation, and child/spousal support.

Everyone is eligible to receive the free services, and no reservations are required. For more information, call Hannon¹s office at 516-739-1700 or email hannon@nysenate.gov.

-- AISHA AL-MUSLIM



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Farmers market opens June 2

The Farmers Market in Rockville Centre will open June 2 and run every Sunday until Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. until noon.

It will be held in municipal parking field 12, along the north side of Sunrise Highway between Long Beach Road and Forest Avenue.

Among the items sold are fruits, vegetables, baked goods, coffees, cheese and dairy products, seafood, soups, pastas, dog treats, flowers and plants.

-- SID CASSESE