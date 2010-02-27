Pacheco's three gives East Rockaway Small School crown

Alli Pacheco doesn't wear 23 for any reason. When they gave out jerseys four years ago, it was the only one left.

Pacheco represented the number well in Saturday's Nassau Small School championships at C.W. Post. She was downright Jordan-esque, drilling a winning three-pointer with nine seconds remaining in overtime to give Class C champion East Rockaway a 38-36 victory over Locust Valley, the Class B champion.

And after the game, as stars must do, Pacheco signed autographs for two young fans.

"That's actually really funny," she said. "I've never done that before."

East Rockaway called a timeout with 21 seconds remaining in overtime after Alyssa Marinazzo forced a jump ball. The play called for one of two other players, not Pacheco, to come off screens and try to hit a two. The play failed but Pacheco was open on the wing and took the pass from Emily D'Archangelis (12 points).

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It looked straight and I was like 'of all shots, please go in,' " said Pacheco, who had 11 points. "My heart was pounding. I've never experienced anything like it."

The shot helped the Rocks recover from LV's fourth-quarter rally.

LV, which trailed 27-20 at the end of the third, fought back behind Alexis Monserrate, who scored all 12 of her points after the half and Isabel Paliaccio (12 points). Then Taylor Coddington provided some heroics of her own.

East Rockaway led 32-30 with three seconds left in regulation, but Coddington hit two free throws to force the extra session.

The road to states continues for both teams at the L.I. Championships on March 9 at St. Joseph's. Locust Valley will meet Center Moriches in the B final at 5:30. East Rock will face Stony Brook at 7:30.

Saturday's game was a necessary tuneup for both teams. The two-game Class B playoffs ended for Locust Valley on Feb. 20. East Rockaway won the C title Feb. 13 over Friends Academy, the only other C team.

"Since we're Class C, everyone thinks we're supposed to lose," Pacheco said. "We have a lot of heart and a lot of talent. We're here to prove we can play."