As a retired New York City police detective assigned to the intelligence division as a criminal analyst, I am astounded that the press is just now reporting that the Pakistani intelligence agency known as Inter-Services Intelligence is unreliable and, worse, has abetted known terrorist groups ["Osama's diary," News, May 8].

The ISI is a compromised agency with direct contact to groups dedicated to terror, and that was known in 1980.

David A. Bergquist, Nesconset