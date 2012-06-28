Paquin pregnant with twins

Paquin pregnant with twinsAnna Paquin is pregnant with twins. The "True Blood" star, 29, and her husband of nearly two years, co-star Stephen Moyer, 42, have an autumn due date, Us Weekly reports. This will be the couple's first children. "I'm so excited for them," fellow co-star Sam Trammell -- himself the father of 11-month-old twins with girlfriend Missy Yager -- told the magazine. "We sent them a special gift. It's so interesting that 'True Blood' has become, like, the 'twins show.' " Moyer has two children, Lilac, 10, and Billy, 12, from two previous relationships.