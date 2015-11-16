Paris attacks spur calls for heightened security, New Yorkers leave remembrances at memorial at French consulate

The Paris attacks are proof of the need for strong law enforcement surveillance, NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton and Rep. Peter King said yesterday.

At St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, Monsignor Robert Ritchie mourned the "apocalyptic" attacks. At local sports venues, fans saw a stepped-up law enforcement presence.

And in Nassau and Suffolk counties, police said they have received no threats but are monitoring events closely.

Bratton and King, in separate television interviews, each said the Friday night attacks are a reminder of the importance of monitoring potential terror suspects.

Bratton said the attacks also showed the rapid growth of the ability of the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, to attack far beyond its base of operations primarily in Syria.

"This is a game-changer," Bratton said in on WABC/7. "They have moved into competition with al-Qaida, and have surpassed al-Qaida."

In New York, mourners left hundreds of bouquets, candles and signs with messages such as "United we stand with Paris" outside the Consulate General of France on the Upper East Side, forming a massive memorial to the victims of the terror attacks.

A uniformed NYPD officer stood guard in the doorway and a police cruiser was parked on the street.

"We need peace for everybody, no matter who they are or their religion," said Maha Sarayreh, 52, of Richmond Hill, Queens.