Paris Hilton arrested in Vegas on drug charge

LAS VEGAS - Paris Hilton was arrested late Friday after a police motorcycle officer smelled marijuana smoke wafting from a black Cadillac Escalade driven by her boyfriend on the Las Vegas Strip, then found cocaine in her purse, authorities said.

A crowd quickly gathered when Hilton and Las Vegas nightclub mogul Cy Waits were stopped about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the vehicle near the Wynn Las Vegas resort on Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The 29-year-old celebrity socialite asked to go into the hotel for privacy because of the number people gathering, Officer Marcus Martin said.

Police later found a substance in Hilton's purse that tests showed to be cocaine, Martin said.

He said it was "a small amount" of the drug, a size usually associated with personal use.

Hilton was arrested on suspicion of felony cocaine possession. Waits, 34, was arrested on misdemeanor suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Both were booked into the Clark County jail, where Martin said Hilton was released without bail about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Sgt. John Sheahan said Hilton received no special treatment during her brief time at the jail, and that release without bail was common in such cases.

If convicted of the low-grade felony, Hilton would get probation.

Any probation violation would be punishable between one and four years in a state prison.