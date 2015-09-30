Patchogue-Medford grad Chris Cara honored that he'll be inducted into Bucknell's athletics Hall of Fame

Patchogue-Medford graduate Chris Cara remembers being in eighth grade when one of his coaches complimented him on his game, telling him that one day he'd be an All-County player.

"And I didn't even know what that meant," Cara said.

Not only did he reach that goal but he also became a high school and college lacrosse All-American at Bucknell. Ten years after his graduation, the Patriot League's all-time leader in points will be honored as a part of the 37th class induced into the Bucknell athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 23.

"It's something that I clearly going into school wasn't expecting or even thinking when I graduated," he said. "It's an incredible honor, especially given the other alumni in it."

Cara had 111 goals and 138 assists in college and is still the only Bison to record more than 100 career goals and assists.

"I enjoyed being the quarterback of the offense," Cara said. "I tried to help facilitate everything by feeding and scoring. I always had to use my quickness."

Listed at 5-7 and 160 pounds when he got to campus, Cara used his size, which he thought some coaches held against him when recruiting, to his advantage.

"The goal of even starting as a freshman was not on my radar," he said. "I feel like I was underrecruited because of my size. It probably wasn't until my senior year in high school when I was an All-American that colleges started to get recognized."

Now the two-time Patriot League player of the year will be recognized with a top honor from his alma mater.

Said Cara: "I'm truly honored and humbled to be included with such a great list of athletes."