Patchogue-Medford jerseys honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy, Navy Seal killed in Afghanistan

The Patchogue-Medford baseball team will unveil a new alternate jersey honoring decorated alum Lt. Michael P. Murphy Thursday in a pregame ceremony before facing Sachem East at 4 p.m., said baseball coach Tony Frascogna.

Murphy, a Navy SEAL from Patchogue, was killed in a firefight with Taliban forces in 2005, according to the Navy. He and his four-man team were ambushed in Afghanistan and their story was told in the movie “Lone Survivor.” Murphy was awarded the Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, Silver Star, Combat Action Ribbon and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

“For 10 years we’ve had a plaque and a flagpole dedicated to him just as a reminder to be a good teammate,” Frascogna said. “My catcher Dan Codispoti designed a jersey with his name on it and we are honoring [Murphy]” on Thursday.

Frascogna said the jerseys were made in the winter, but delivered recently and will be an alternate jersey for the remainder of the season.