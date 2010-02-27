Paterson election campaign? That was quick.

That was quick.

After a short and exhausting campaign, Gov. David A. Paterson finally accepted what had been obvious to everyone but him: He really couldn't run for election and also run the state. Neither had been going very smoothly.

The question now is whether Paterson's deal will hold: By bailing from the governor's race, will he be able to last in Albany until Dec. 31?

That won't depend only on political pressure. His announcement on Friday has deflated much of that. His 10-month future will be determined by something less predictable than that: the press of investigators' questions and the rush of personal embarrassment.

He denied all wrongdoing - and quite forcefully. "I have never abused my office - not now, not ever," the accidental governor said. By deciding not to run, he explained, he was simply facing facts. "I am being realistic about politics," he said. "There are times in politics when you have to know not to strive for service but to step back. That moment has come for me."

New York does need a governor. And for the balance of this term, if he does manages to serve it, the real David Paterson may actually begin to emerge.

He's smart. He's funny. He's likable up close. He's focused over the years on important and difficult issues - domestic violence, prison conditions, Rockefeller drug-law reform and other thankless but pressing social challenges.

It's just that from the day he arrived in office with Eliot Spitzer's demise, he hasn't been shooting himself in the foot exactly. More like the knee, thigh, gut and back.

Cease fire, please.

