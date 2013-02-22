Paterson to teach at Harlem medical school

The Associated PressFormer Gov. David A. Paterson has a new post: teaching medical students about health care policy.

Paterson said Thursday he's looking forward to bringing his insights on the interplay between medicine, social conditions and politics to the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, where his first lecture is set for Monday.

Paterson, whose tenure as governor entailed beginning to prepare the state for the ongoing national health care overhaul, will teach medical students who will start practice in a rapidly changing profession, noted the Harlem-based school's dean, Dr. Robert Goldberg.

Paterson "will serve as a tremendous resource for students to be prepared to advocate for their patients," said Goldberg, who is teaching a course with him. Plans also call for the ex-governor to advise the 6-year-old school on community relations, pursuing grants and other matters.

A longtime state senator, Paterson was elected lieutenant governor in 2006. The Democrat became governor after Eliot Spitzer's resignation in 2008.

During his years in office, he realized that "when you're looking to make improvements medically, the social environment does have an effect on whatever policy you're trying to implement," he recalled Thursday.

As governor, Paterson established the first state body to begin pivoting New York toward compliance with what would become the Affordable Care Act, the law that's reshaping health care.

He also called for changes in Medicaid that he said would reduce the growth of hospital costs as patients are shifted to less expensive outpatient and home care. However, in 2009, he proposed funding cuts to home care.

Paterson decided not to run in 2010.