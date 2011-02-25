Payouts for retiring police don't add up

Let me see if I have this straight: Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano approves $57 million in termination pay, resulting in an average payout of $338,000 per retiring police officer ["Retired cops' big payouts," News, Feb. 25].

This program was implemented to reduce the workforce and save the county $28 million over 10 years, with about $17 million of the savings occurring this year.

When I was in grammar school, my parents were befuddled by the new math we were being taught. Now, I'm befuddled! Can't for the life of me figure how this is a cost-saving measure. Guess it's time for an adult education course.

Ray Sheehan, Massapequa