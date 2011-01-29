Pedestrian iPod bill's a wasted effort

Regarding "Street-level iPod bill hits a sour note" [Editorial, Jan. 27], lawmakers in Arkansas and New York are claiming that it is dangerous to run or walk while using a cell phone or listening to music in both ears. Going along with that logic, it must also be incredibly dangerous to be deaf. These lawmakers should include walking-while-deaf on their ban list. Eating, drinking and dog-walking are all also distractions, and should be banned as well. Right?

Our country is being divided by political partisanship, our economy is in the toilet and many local and state governments are bankrupt. Thankfully, lawmakers are tackling the national emergency that is distracted pedestrians. This is nanny-state drivel.

Jim Ryan

Huntington