Perro shines in return to the mound for North Shore

Two weeks ago, Ryan Perro had soreness in his pitching arm and elbow.

When he mentioned it to Scott Lineman, the North Shore coach immediately told his ace righthander to shut it down, get some rest and be ready for the postseason.

Perro was more than ready. He was brilliant in his return during the Vikings' Nassau Class A fourth-round game against No. 15 Hewlett.

Perro tossed a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead second-seeded North Shore in its 1-0 home win.

“I was eager to get out there,” Perro said. “There’s a lot of pressure, but overall I felt pretty good, felt pumped up the whole time. I didn’t get caught up in the moment.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Connor Lynn scored the winning run on a squeeze play by Billy Bianco in the bottom of the seventh to send No. 2 North Shore (17-4) into the best-of-three semifinals, where it will take on third-seeded Clarke in Game 1 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Shore.

“It was the gutsiest, toughest performance he has had all year,” Lineman said of Perro, who threw 49 pitches in the first two innings and 50 the rest of the way, retiring 12 straight batters beginning in the third. “I didn’t say too much. He kept us in the game and battled. He’s extremely confident in his ability.”

The curveball was Perro’s go-to pitch that had hitters off-balance and it came through when it mattered most in the seventh. After a leadoff single and a sacrifice put the tying run on second, Perro retired the next two batters on a ground out and a swinging strikeout to end it.

“I wasn’t tired at that point. I was feeling good,” Perro said. “I felt like if I just threw the curveball that we’d get out of this. My defense played really well in that inning.”