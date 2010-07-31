Phillies rough up Rockies' Jimenez, 10-2

PHILADELPHIA - Ryan Howard hit a bases-loaded triple and Jimmy Rollins had a two-run triple in a seven-run third inning as the Phillies handed Ubaldo Jimenez one of the worst losses of his career in beating the Colorado Rockies, 10-2, Saturday.

Kyle Kendrick (6-4) returned from his demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and gave up a run and seven hits in seven innings for Philadelphia.

"I wanted to show them I belong here," Kendrick said. "I wanted to go out there and do my job. I know myself I belong here. I gotta keep having outings like that."

Raul Ibañez homered and Placido Polanco and Jayson Werth had a pair of hits for the Phillies, who have won three straight and appear to be coming out of their recent offensive funk.

Jimenez (15-2), the NL All-Star starter who entered with the most wins in the majors, lasted two-plus innings and allowed six runs with six walks, both matching season highs. It was the second shortest outing of his career. Jimenez also went two-plus innings Aug. 9, 2007, against the Cubs but faced one fewer batter.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It continued the recent struggles for Jimenez, who has a 7.64 ERA in his last six starts. Nearly unhittable in April and May when he posted a 0.78 ERA, Jimenez has a 5.67 ERA in June and July. The Rockies righthander also continued his troubles in Philadelphia, falling to 0-3 with a 10.59 ERA in four career starts at Citizens Bank Park.

Ian Stewart homered for Colorado, which has lost four straight and dropped to 2-7 on its current 11-game road trip.

Kendrick was sent down to Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, a day after losing 8-4 to the Cardinals. But with the Phillies' apparent pursuit of Houston's Roy Oswalt stalled, Kendrick was recalled before Saturday's game and responded with one of his best outings of the season. He struck out three and walked one.

Since firing hitting coach Milt Thompson on Thursday, the Phils have 16 runs and 23 hits in two games. His firing followed a 2-6 trip in which they hit .239 and averaged 3.4 runs. - AP