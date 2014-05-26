Pick'em: Suffolk boys lacrosse championships

The Suffolk Class C boys lacrosse championship will be decided Tuesday. The Suffolk championship games in Class A and Class B are Wednesday. Below is a quick look at each game. Below that, you can vote on who will win each game.

Class A

No. 3 Smithtown East vs. No. 5 West Islip

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at Stony Brook University

About the Bulls (15-3): Goalie Billy McEnroe, a first-year starter, played tremendous in the second half of the semifinal win against Sachem North. The strength of this unit is its attack — Brian Willetts, Joe Saggese and Dan Rooney are a formidable trio. Gerard Arceri is one of Long Island's best FOGOs.

About the Lions (13-6): Trevor Bovich, who scored three goals in an upset over Smithtown West, said this team is still playing with a chip on its shoulder, after the Lions' streak of 11 straight county final appearences was snapped last year. They're back, however, and Ian Prate and goalie Greg Ponce have the ability to thwart high-powered offenses.

Will Sammon's pick: Smithtown East

Class B

No. 1 Rocky Point vs. No. 2 Miller Place

Wednesday, 5 p.m., at Stony Brook University

About the Eagles (17-1): A win against Smithtown East in the season opener jumpstarted the turnaround that has been led by twin seniors Troy and Justin Reh. The team was 6-10 last season. Jack Sullivan is a groundball machine who is extraordinary at faceoffs. Pat Dallon is one of the county's most reliable goalies.

About the Panthers (13-5): Brett Osman is a top-notch defender and leader for the defending county champions. Jake Buonaiuto has 57 points (40 goals), and Liam Walsh has 41 points (29 goals). J.C. Guido recorded eight of his 16 saves in the fourth quarter to seal a semifinal win over Comsewogue.

Will Sammon's pick: Rocky Point

Class C

No. 1 Babylon vs. No. 2 Bayport-Blue Point

Tuesday, 6 p.m., at Dowling

About the Panthers (9-7): Nick Santorelli, with 92 points (46 goals) has put together one of the best offensive seasons on Long Island. His ability to find teammates like Ray Wardell (31 goals) has been critical.

About the Phantoms (10-7): There aren't many other teams on Long Island with this type of balance in scoring. Six players have at least 18 goals, and Kyle McClancy's 28 are tops.

Will Sammon's pick: Babylon

Use these text links for each poll:

SMITHTOWN EAST VS. WEST ISLIP

ROCKY POINT VS. MILLER PLACE

BABYLON VS. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT