Plainview JFK looks to surprise in Nassau I

Navigating Nassau Conference I football is no easy task -- especially without experience. That was the task Plainview JFK -- with nine sophomore starters -- faced going into 2013.

Now they're looking to draw on the lessons learned from a 2-6 season and come out ready for a playoff push as the No. 11 seed in 2014.

"They were young and we got a little banged up as time went on going into the backend of the schedule which was tough for us," fourth-year head coach Chris Rogler said after practice Wednesday morning. "These guys played a lot of snaps of football, so coming into this season they should be in good form to get it going for eight games."

The Hawks will rely on their backfield of junior Nico Mueller and senior Ryan Schenck.

"Ryan is a dynamic kid," Rogler said. "He's fast and really sees the field well. He's the kind of guy who we can get the ball and he can get lost behind the line of scrimmage and then all of a sudden he pops out."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schenck ran for 504 yards and three touchdowns last year and also will be counted on as a shutdown corner in a secondary that returns all four players.

"I've been working hard my whole life at football and now as a senior I have that leadership role and I'm trying to get everyone to work just as hard as I've been working," Schenck said.

Rogler said Mueller, who had 507 yards and four rushing touchdowns, has the speed to get to the second level but also the ability to "lower the shoulder."

Junior quarterback Kevin Pastier returns after starting all eight games in 2013. Rogler praised his intelligence and his ability to be a coach on the field.

"I've been playing football all my life and I just draw from my experiences from my whole life," Pastier said. "This is only my fourth year of playing quarterback but as a player growing up I learned every position, where you're supposed to be on the field and how you're supposed to execute."

The Hawks also were hoping to rely on senior linebacker and fullback Brian Cameron before he was lost for the season with a torn meniscus. His role will be filled primarily by Darrien Bucking, a 6-foot, 225-pound player who will occasionally carry the ball on offense and be a key cog in the middle on defense.

Schenck, a team captain, sees similarities between this year's team and the team that snuck into the playoffs two seasons ago.

"Going into that season we heard, 'Plainview, that's not a playoff team' but we stuck together and made it," he said. "Day One this year, we're thinking we're going into the playoffs and anything less is a disappointment."