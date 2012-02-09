Plainview native Syler's labor of love

Syler is comfortable moving between different worlds.

By day, he works as a banking executive at Credit Suisse. By night, he is an up-and-coming rapper, working on rhymes and beats.

It's a unique combination that shows up in his music as well. His new album, "Labours of Lost Love," which the Plainview native will release on Tuesday through iTunes and other digital retailers, straddles different worlds as well.

"I wanted to blend my love of the pop and rock -- Billy Joel, Queen and the Bee Gees -- with my love of New York hip-hop of the mid-'90s, the raw passionate lyricism of Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas," Syler says. "I wanted to blend those two worlds. I wanted the lyrical prowess to still be there, but with big, poppy hooks."

He certainly found that mix in his version of "Fat Bottomed Girls," built around the melody of the Queen classic, but featuring his own memorable rhymes and his brother creating a new guitar line for it. It's even more evident on "All for Leyna," his version of the Billy Joel chestnut, that is fresh enough to spin on hip-hop radio right now.

"Labours of Lost Love" marks Syler's return to music -- something he thought he could leave behind after his first album didn't quite take off -- with the help of production team Tone Mason, best known for their work with Drake.

"I wanted it so bad," says Syler, who hopes the new album will help him bring together an artistic and business team. "I had my head in the clouds, but I let my feet get off the ground a little bit. I'm more firmly rooted now."

