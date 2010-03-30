Plastic surgery group opening office in Manhasset mall

When Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, president of the Garden City-based Long Island Plastic Surgical Group - one of the nation's largest and oldest such practices, he says - was searching for additional office space five years ago, he took a walk around the tony Americana Mall in Manhasset.

Alizadeh was not immediately convinced one of America's most upscale shopping centers was the right place, but after several years of study, he and his staff have concluded the mall's mostly well-to-do clientele might very well like to combine a day of buying with a dose of Botox.

This summer, the surgical group will open a 2,000-square-foot office above The Gap store at the Americana, staffed by about eight people and able to accommodate five to 10 patients at a time.

"The demographics of the clientele that goes to that shopping center are consistent with our clientele," said Gary Blank, the group's executive director. "You can go shopping in one place and also get your facials and lasers and injectables."

Alizadeh said the concept is in line with patient-care trends. "There's a movement away from hospital-based practices and more toward ambulatory practices and maybe going toward home-based practices," Alizadeh said. "It's going back to the future."