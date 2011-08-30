Player to watch: Madison Keys
Madison KeysResidence: Boca Raton, Fla.
Age: 16
Rank: 456
5-10, 145 pounds
Righthanded, two-handed
backhand
Next match: Wednesday vs. Lucie Safarova
The 16-year-old Keys is the youngest player in the draw and beat one of the oldest, 37-year-old Jill Craybas, on the Grandstand Court yesterday in her first appearance in a Grand Slam event. She got into the Open by defeating Beatrice Capra in the wild-card playoff. Keys was also one of the youngest players to win a WTA match at age 14.
Keys said when she was 4, she was attracted to tennis because of the way Venus Williams dressed. "I walked through my parents' bedroom. I think they were watching Wimbledon or something, and decided I wanted Venus' dress," Keys said. "They told me if I played tennis, they'd buy me a tennis dress. I said 'All right, I'll try it.' " -- JEFF WILLIAMS