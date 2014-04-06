Polar Plunge a birthday affair in Blue Point

On her 60th birthday, Linda Fishman of Medford was ready to cross an item off her bucket list. So she headed to Blue Point.

Fishman, who said she has jumped out of planes and flown a helicopter, was one of about 100 brave souls who plunged into the 41-degree water at Corey Beach on Sunday for the fourth annual Blue Point Bayport Lions Club Polar Plunge.

While Fishman jumped in, Michael Vidal, 22, of Bay Shore, did not.

“I got up this morning and chickened out,” said Vidal, shaking his head. “But my mom is still jumping in and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

The Blue Point polar plunge benefits the Smithtown Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, which trains guide dogs for the blind.

“We want to purchase a new dog for the guide dog program,” said Lions Club member Rich Vatalaro, 62, of Blue Point. “We are a small group of people, but we do a lot of great work for the local community, and it is fun.”

Barbara Schwall, president of the Blue Point Bayport Lions Club, said the event was a success.

“It's a feel-good event,” she said, standing amid beach balls and boogie boards. "And we are giving back to the local community."

And helping Fishman celebrate her special day.

“This was the best birthday ever,” she said with a shiver, running out of the water to grab a towel.