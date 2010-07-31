Police ask for help in Hempstead assault

Nassau Police are hoping the public can help find the person who allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a man in Hempstead at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 23-year-old victim was walking along Henry Street near Thorne Avenue when police say a man with a handgun approached him and demanded money. After a brief struggle, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was later treated at a hospital, police said.

The suspect is described as a cleanshaven 17-year-old male who is about 6 feet tall, police said. He is believed to be have been wearing a black sweater with Echo written in white on the back, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police say the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Thorne Avenue in a black Dodge Intrepid with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.