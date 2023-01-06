Police: Driver seriously hurt after car hits tree in Willington

Jan. 5—WILLINGTON — A driver was seriously injured after his BMW went off the road and hit a tree Wednesday, state police said.

The crash happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Tolland Turnpike near Daleville Road. The 67-year-old driver lost control, and the 2013 BMW 550i went off the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The Willington man was taken to Hartford Hospital, state police said, and the road was closed for about two hours.

Trooper Daniel Hill of the Connecticut State Police is investigating the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about what may have caused it can contact Hill at Daniel.Hill@ct.gov or 860-896-3200, ext. 8006.

