Police: Men damage car after robbery try

Two men, one armed with a handgun, attempted to rob two men sitting in a car outside an Elmont deli early Tuesday, then vandalized the car when one of the victims said he had no money, Nassau County police said.

Fifth Squad detectives said the victims, ages 29 and 30, were sitting in a 2006 BMW outside a deli on Linden Boulevard at about 3:35 a.m. when they were approached by two other men, one of whom had a handgun.

The two men demanded money from the 30-year-old, police said. When the victim told the men he did not have any money, the 29-year-old was told to watch as the two men damaged the car.

Police said the two men smashed the car's rear window and broke off its two side-view mirrors before fleeing.

The victims told police they recognized the two men from an earlier altercation at a Queens nightclub. They were not injured.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.