News

Police seek public's help in finding missing forklift

Suffolk police are seeking the public's help in finding a...

Suffolk police are seeking the public's help in finding a forklift that went missing from Bejay Auto Parts in Riverhead on Aug. 11, 2014.

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County police are asking for the public's help in finding one or more unidentified people who allegedly stole a gold and black Caterpillar forklift from the Bejay Auto Parts in Riverhead earlier this month.

A flatbed tow truck with a white cab was used to remove the forklift from the premises. 

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?