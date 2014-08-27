Police seek public's help in finding missing forklift

Suffolk County police are asking for the public's help in finding one or more unidentified people who allegedly stole a gold and black Caterpillar forklift from the Bejay Auto Parts in Riverhead earlier this month.

A flatbed tow truck with a white cab was used to remove the forklift from the premises.

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.