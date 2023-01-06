Police: Victim escapes injury after man fires 12 shots at them in Middletown

Jan. 5—MIDDLETOWN — Police say a 31-year-old man is accused of firing 12 shots at someone, apparently missing and hitting a car and building instead, during a shooting last month.

Middletown police detectives arrested Titus Cooper, of Meriden, on Wednesday and charged him with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, commission of a Class B Felony with a firearm, third-degree criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine and violation of a protective order, the police department said in a news release.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 4 when police said officers were called to the 100 block of South Main Street a few minutes before 9:20 a.m. for reported gunfire.

"Responding officers were able to confirm that a shooting incident occurred, but all parties had left prior to police arrival so there was no active threat to the public," police said.

There were no reported injuries from the incident, police said.

Cooper is being held on a $1 million bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Middlesex on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Middletown Police Department's Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

