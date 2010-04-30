Pop music fans let their fingers do the talking

Still throwing your diamonds up to pledge your allegiance to Roc Nation? Using the devil horns to praise your favorite heavy metal band?

Well, these days there's a whole new generation of hand signals to add to your repertoire. Here's a look:

ORIGIN Lady Gaga

MOST LIKELY USED BY Fashion-loving club kids and others in Lady Gaga's tribe of "little monsters."

WHY? Ever since Gaga started telling the story on her recent tour of how thrilled she was to see two of her fans exchange the sign as a greeting while they passed each other, many fans have started using it regularly.

ORIGIN The "21 Guns" number from the "American Idiot" musical

MOST LIKELY USED BY Hoodie-wearing fans of pop-punkers Green Day and their new Broadway musical

WHY? Along with being part of Steven Hoggett's distinctive choreography of the show, it's a signal that connects unlikely fans who enjoy both the band's punk side and its Broadway side.

ORIGIN "Glee"

MOST LIKELY USED BY Teenage "Gleeks" and other fans of the hit Fox show

WHY? By taking the sign, originally a symbol for "loser," and giving it a new meaning, "Gleeks" are using the signal to show that there are far more outcasts (and fans of the series) than people think.

ORIGIN Dance popsters 3OH!3

MOST LIKELY USED BY Warped Tour teens and fans of the Colorado-based band's hits "Don't Trust Me" and "Starstrukk"

WHY? After taking its name from the Colorado area code, the duo, which hits the Bay Stage at Jones Beach in June, has been using the sign as a marketing tool and even the cover of its 2007 debut album.

ORIGIN Charice's single

"Pyramid"

MOST LIKELY USED BY Asian teens and fans of the Filipina teen's upbeat dance single

WHY? After being discovered by Ellen DeGeneres and taken under Oprah Winfrey's wing, her debut album is set to arrive next week with a splashy rollout on Winfrey's talk show. Read Glenn Gamboa's interview with Charice in this Sunday's Fanfare