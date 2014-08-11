Port Jefferson cracks down on kayaks without permits

Port Jefferson authorities have begun a kayak crackdown.

The village board voted 4-0 on Friday to allow Parks Department workers to seize and impound kayaks left on racks at two village beaches without permits. Trustee Bruce Miller did not attend the meeting.

The policy went into effect immediately, Mayor Margot J. Garant said.

The measure was passed to address a growing problem at the village’s Crystal Brook Hollow and Centennial beaches, where kayak owners must obtain permits to lock up their craft on racks provided by the village, Garant said. About 60 permits are awarded by lottery each year, she said; permits cost $25 each.

She said parks officials requested permission to impound the unauthorized kayaks.

“We’ve had some incidents where people are taking up that space with unpermitted vessels,” Garant said. “It gives everybody bright lines and procedures to follow.”

Owners of seized kayaks may retrieve their craft from the parks department, but they will not be fined, she said.