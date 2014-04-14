Port Jefferson budget hearing set for Monday
The Port Jefferson Village Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed budget that would raise taxes about 4.4 percent.
The proposed $9.7 million budget would increase spending by 2.3 percent over the current $9.47 million budget.
The village is facing increases in state pension contributions and costs related to necessary repairs to village beaches and a public staircase, Mayor Margot J. Garant said.
Village employees are due contractual raises of 1.75 percent, she said.
The village board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., with the budget public hearing at 7 p.m., at Village Hall, 121 W. Broadway. The board expects to vote on the budget after the hearing, Garant said.
The board last week approved a resolution allowing it to pierce the state cap on tax levy increases.
The village raised taxes 8 percent last year because of declining property assessments, officials said then.
The tax increase is less this year in part because assessments are up by 2 percent, Garant said, adding, “I think we have a sound budget.”
The village of 9,700 residents employs about 35 full-time and 12 part-time employees. The payroll swells with about 70 seasonal workers in the summer.