Port Washington's Bryce Keller strikes out 20 in win over Herricks

Port Washington senior pitcher Bryce Keller is already in midseason form. He was on top of his game in a 4-0 win over Herricks Wednesday, striking out 20 in seven innings while allowing three hits.

"I think he's one of the best pitchers, if not the best in Nassau," Port Washington coach Matt Holzer said. "He said he felt good and it showed today."

Good? More like great.

The first 17 outs recorded by Keller were strikeouts. He was in complete control the entire game.

"He really breezed through," Holzer said. "He gave up a hit and would strike out the rest of the guys to get out of it. There was never really any question."