Port Washington woman keeps more than traffic under control

KELLY CUMMINGS

Job: Port Washington Police District traffic control agent (crossing guard) at Port Washington Boulevard and Campus Drive

Community: Port Washington

What she’s up to: Recently praised at a public meeting by the police district for a tip that led to an arrest.

What did you see recently on duty that was suspicious?

Saw a car with a girl inside and a young man walking around it, and thought, "‘These guys have been here for more than an hour.’ Something just didn’t look right. I radioed it in.” Police said the man was helping the girl, a victim of sexual abuse, and her alleged attacker was later arrested.

What kind of community response do you get?

“I can’t go anywhere in town without being recognized. Christmas presents come around, thank-yous for taking care of the kids.” After getting hit by a car while on duty and injuring her hand in December, a group of middle school teachers gave her a gift card “as a thank-you for coming back.”

What changes do you see in students who walk?

“When I’m yelling at them to try to get their attention, there’s cars flying — they’re zoned out on their cellphones. As they get a little bit older, they become a little bit more mature and listen to you better.”

Has traffic gotten worse in the past several years?

“It’s about the same. Between the two schools [Schreiber High School and Weber Middle School] it’s about 3,000 kids. It’s total madness from 7:15 to 8 a.m. I am literally doing a dance out there.”