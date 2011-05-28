Posey's injury a back-breaker in fantasy

The injury to Giants catcher Buster Posey has decimated those who own him in fantasy baseball. It's almost impossible to replace him in an NL-only league. In shallow mixed leagues that start one catcher and even in some leagues that start two, there could be alternatives on the waiver wire. Here are some.

J.P. Arencibia (Blue Jays, C): A high average wasn't expected because of a high strikeout rate, but the walk rate is good and the power is legit. Arencibia is batting .250 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

Jonathan Lucroy (Brewers, C): Began the season on the disabled list with a broken finger and is batting .321 with five home runs, 22 RBIs, 15 runs and an .878 OPS. The walk and strikeout rates aren't good and the average will come down since a .369 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is lucky. But he will get a lot of RBI chances and his minor-league numbers were good.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia (Red Sox, C): After an awful start and the possibility of being given up on, he's turning it on with a .267 average, three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs and an .843 OPS in 60 at-bats in May.

Ryan Doumit (Pirates, C): He is finally getting more playing time and at least boosting his trade value. He is batting .272 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 92 at-bats.

Hank Conger (Angels, C): He isn't playing every day despite being a much better offensive player than Jeff Mathis. He's getting enough at-bats to be a No. 2 catcher. In 93 at-bats, he's batting .247 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Expect the average to rise.

Nick Hundley (Padres, C): He's been out since the beginning of May with an oblique injury and is set to go on a rehab assignment shortly. Hundley is batting .263 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and 12 runs in 95 at-bats.

Ramon Hernandez (Reds, C): He's splitting time with Ryan Hanigan, but hitting .327 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 104 at-bats.

Mike Morse (Nationals, 1B/OF): The injury to Adam LaRoche is giving Morse more playing time after a slow start. Morse is batting .395 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 43 at-bats in May. The power is legit.

Juan Miranda (Diamondbacks, 1B): Miranda will get more playing time with the release of Russell Branyan. Miranda is 9-for-24 with a home run and five RBIs his last seven games and could provide power.

Russell Branyan (Angels, 1B): Expected to play first base against righthanders and DH, too. Good source of power in AL-only and deep mixed leagues.

Eric Young Jr. (Rockies, 2B): Playing time is uncertain, but could play second base and outfield. Will provide lots of speed in NL-only leagues and even deeper mixed leagues.

Sean Rodriguez (Rays, SS/3B): He will get most of the playing time at shortstop. Has good power and speed, but needs to fare better against righthanders.

All statistics going into Friday.