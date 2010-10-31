Potential rival Carpenter starting to bug Levy

With a year left to the next Suffolk executive election, Angie Carpenter, the county's Republican treasurer who'd made noises about running, seems to be getting under the skin of newly- GOP incumbent Steve Levy. The two clashed verbally last week at a Conservative Party fundraiser, where Carpenter sought to ask Levy about filling jobs in her office.

Levy replied, "You're not getting any," according to several people familiar with the exchange. When Carpenter put her hand on Levy's arm, Levy exploded, "Don't you touch me." Spokesman Mark Smith said Levy said, "You're not getting it" - meaning all departments had to do with less. He also acknowledged Levy "sternly asked her not to touch him," so he could leave.

- Rick Brand