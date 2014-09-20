Powder Puff dance preps Rocky Point for homecoming game

The Rocky Point High School varsity football team put their helmets aside and brought out their best dance moves Friday during the halftime show at the all-girls Powder Puff football game, held the night before Saturday's homecoming game.

Junior and senior girls put on their war paint and faced off in a friendly flag football match organized by the varsity cheerleading team, with teachers taking the field as amateur coaches. The cheerleading team also choreographed dances for the junior and senior boys to perform in the halftime show.

“Anyone who wanted to play could sign up for this game,” said Rocky Point varsity cheerleading head coach Anna Spallina. “We wanted to put something together that got everyone involved.”

The varsity football team, who nicknamed themselves “D-Block,” in reference to a Jadakiss song, insisted that they put their own twist on the moves as well.

“They taught us the steps, but we added our own style,” Rocky Point running back Sean Orlando said.

This is the second year the high school has incorporated the Powder Puff game into their pre-homecoming Spirit Week. On Saturday, the varsity football team will put their helmets back on for their homecoming game against Harborfields.

Rocky Point defensive lineman and homecoming king Alex Peck said that gearing up for the game and preparing the Powder Puff performance brought the team closer than they had ever been.

“We didn’t really have anything that would bring us together like this until last year,” Peck said. “It made us really realize how close we were, and how much we loved each other.”