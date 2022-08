Power has been restored to thousands of residents of Co-op City in the Bronx following an overnight outage.

Thirty-five buildings in the massive complex were affected.

Some residents reportedly got stuck in elevators when the power went out around 1 a.m.

Power began to come back about 3 a.m.

Co-op City has its own electrical system.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.