Powerball winner owes $29G in child support

PATERSON, N.J. -- The man who won the $338 million Powerball jackpot owes $29,000 in child support.

Authorities stopped by Pedro Quezada's Passaic apartment on Wednesday, the day after he claimed a lump-sum of $221 million, or about $152 million after taxes. No one answered the door.

In an email, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said that generally the state Lottery Division would satisfy the judgment before winnings are released. Berdnik says Quezada, 44, is subject to potential arrest like anyone else until the warrant is satisfied.

A Sheriff's Department spokesman said the unpaid child support payments go back to 2009. Quezada has five children.

The small store where Quezada worked is up for sale. -- AP