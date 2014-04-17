Principal goes to the wall for fundraiser

West Hempstead High School Principal Dan Rehman had been standing on a small stool inside the school’s lobby for more than two hours last Friday when a student kicked it out from under his feet. But he didn’t fall to the ground right away.

For about three minutes, he stayed a few inches off the floor, affixed to the wall with eight rolls of duct tape.

“It was hilarious,” said Rehman, who submitted himself to the exercise for the sake of fighting cancer. “I was more than willing to play my part.”

For three class periods, students, staff and parents made donations -- $1 per yard of duct tape -- to the American Cancer Society for the privilege of taping Rehman to the wall.

“They wanted to tape my mouth,” Rehman said. “I told them they could for $100.”

While no one took him up on that, the stunt raised more than $400, adding to the $516 collected through a Zumba fundraiser held two weeks earlier.

This is only a fraction of what West Hempstead plans to raise for the American Cancer Society this year. The district also plans an overnight Relay for Life fundraiser at the high school football field on June 7 at 7 p.m.

Senior Ashley Magaraci met with Rehman last year to discuss bringing Relay for Life back to the school, which had hosted the event in 2008.

Magaraci, 17, said cancer has hit close to home, as family and parents of friends have fought the disease.

“I want everyone to know they don’t have to go through this alone,” she said.

The event is open to the public. To sign up, visit RelayforLife.org/WestHempsteadNY.

